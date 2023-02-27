Notre Dame's Olivia Miles to have injured right knee evaluated Monday afternoon

Anthony Anderson

Correspondent

SOUTH BEND — Olivia Miles was scheduled to meet with doctors Monday afternoon regarding the knee injury she suffered in Notre Dame’s 68-65 women’s basketball win Sunday at Louisville.

“No updates as of yet,” Irish coach Niele Ivey said shortly after 1 p.m. during an Atlantic Coast Conference media Zoom session. “She’s going to see her doctors today after class, so just prayers up for her.”

Miles earlier in the day was named among the five finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Award that is presented annually to the nation’s top point guard.

Though no significant contact appeared to be involved, the sophomore floor general landed awkwardly during a second-quarter drive toward the basket Sunday.

Wincing and rocking in pain, Miles grabbed her right knee, tossed her signature goggles aside and stayed down for several minutes, but eventually left for the trainer’s room under her own power. She did not return to the game.

“Hopefully, it’s not season-ending,” Ivey said Monday without dismissing that possibility.

The coach was asked what happens if the Irish do lose Miles for an extended period.

“It’s hard to replace somebody like Olivia Miles, but our resilience and our goal are not changed,” Ivey said. “We just have to play a little bit harder.”

The No. 10-ranked Irish (24-4, 15-3) own experience in that regard.

Against the Cardinals, they trailed 26-22 when Miles was hurt, and later by a high of 38-28 early in the third quarter, but rallied for the win that gave them the ACC regular-season title outright.

They’ve also had to navigate losing grad student guard Dara Mabrey to a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 22 and grad student center Lauren Ebo recently being out for five games due to injury.

“I’m proud of this group for responding to the adversity and challenge we’ve been hit with,” Ivey said. “It’s almost like we have no choice. You just have to be the next woman in.”

With Miles scoring just two points Sunday and fellow sophomore guard Sonia Citron erupting for a season-high 27, Citron slightly passed Miles as the team’s scoring leader on the season, 14.5 per game to 14.3.

Miles, though, continues to pace the Irish in rebounds (7.3), assists (6.9) and steals (2.1). She’s a certainty to land on the All-ACC team scheduled to be announced Tuesday evening and a top contender for league player of the year.