Niele Ivey named ACC coach of the year after leading Notre Dame to regular-season title

SOUTH BEND — Two days after steering Notre Dame to an Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball title, Niele Ivey also has some new hardware of her own.

The third-year Irish coach was named ACC Coach of the Year on Tuesday evening.

“I’m honored, blessed. I was speechless when I found out,” Ivey said. “It was tears, such an amazing moment for me, an accomplishment, (but) I wouldn’t have this award if it wasn’t for this amazing team and my staff.”

Last game:Notre Dame women overcome loss of Olivia Miles to clinch ACC regular-season championship

Ivey and the Irish wrapped up the ACC regular-season title outright on Sunday by rallying from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to beat host Louisville 68-65.

ND did so without star point guard Olivia Miles, who suffered a knee injury with the Irish trailing 26-22 late in the second quarter.

Miles’ playing status for this week’s ACC Tournament and beyond remained undetermined as of Tuesday, according to Ivey.

Miles and fellow sophomore Sonia Citron were each named All-ACC first-teamers, a 10-player group, while junior Maddy Westbeld landed second-team honors.

KK Bransford was accorded all-freshman team honors — on the same day she was also named national freshman of the week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

The ACC awards are voted on by a combination of the league’s coaches and a Blue Ribbon panel of mostly media.

“It’s just a dream come true,” Ivey admitted of the Coach of the Year honor. “A list of so many great coaches have received that award before me — obviously (including) Muffet McGraw.”

McGraw, Ivey’s Hall of Fame predecessor, took home the honor in 2014 at the end of Notre Dame’s first season in the ACC and again in 2016.

The 10th-ranked Irish finished 15-3 in league play this season, a game ahead of No. 13 Duke and No. 8 Virginia Tech.

ND captured its first regular-season ACC crown since 2019 and its first outright title since 2017, which was the last of its four straight outright titles.

The Irish were picked to finish fourth this season in an ACC preseason poll of coaches and media.

More:Status remains uncertain for Notre Dame's Olivia Miles heading into ACC Tournament

ND went 10-10 overall and 8-7 in the ACC for sixth place during Ivey’s pandemic-shortened rookie year.

She and the Irish followed up last season by going 13-5 in the league to tie for third place and 24-9 overall in addition to advancing to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.