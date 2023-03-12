Notre Dame women snag No. 3 seed in Greenville Regional 1, will host No. 14 Southern Utah

Anthony Anderson

Tribune Correspondent

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame landed its first NCAA Tournament women’s basketball home assignment in four years Sunday night, being paired as a No. 3 seed against No. 14 first-time Big Dance participant Southern Utah.

The Irish (25-5) will meet the Thunderbirds (26-9) on Friday in Purcell Pavilion at a time to be announced.

More:Niele Ivey named ACC coach of the year after leading Notre Dame to regular-season title

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said after Sunday’s selection announcement that the playing status of star point guard Olivia Miles still has not been determined.

Miles suffered a right knee injury in the first half of ND’s 68-65 comeback win at Louisville on Feb. 26. The sophomore All-American candidate did not play in Notre Dame’s 66-60 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinal win over North Carolina State nor in the team’s 64-38 semifinal loss to the Cardinals in Greensboro, N.C.

Southern Utah earned an automatic bid into the NCAA field by virtue of beating California Baptist 82-73 in Saturday’s Western Athletic Conference Tournament final. Also coming to South Bend will be No. 6 seed Creighton (22-8) and No. 11 seeds Illinois and Mississippi State. The Illini (22-9) and Bulldogs (20-10), as last-four teams to make the 68-team field, face off in a play-in game on Wednesday at Purcell, with that winner facingCreighton on Friday.

The ND-Southern Utah plays Sunday in South Bend against the survivor among Illinois, Mississippi State and Creighton.