WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NCAA women's basketball tournament guide: A look at teams playing at Notre Dame

Anthony Anderson
Tribune Correspondent

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron (11) drives around NC State Wolfpack guard Saniya Rivers (22) during the second half at Greensboro Coliseum on March 3. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
  • Home: South Bend, Ind.
  • Seed: No. 3 in Greenville 1 Regional.
  • Record: 25-5 (15-3 Atlantic Coast Conference, regular-season champion).
  • Coach: Niele Ivey (59-24 in third season).
  • Individual leaders: Sonia Citron 14.7 ppg, 1.6 steals, 47-of-107 on 3s; Olivia Miles (injured, status unclear) 14.3 ppg, 6.9 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 2.1 steals; Maddy Westbeld 11.0 ppg, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks; Dara Mabrey (injured, will not play) 9.3 ppg; Lauren Ebo 8.9 ppg, 6.5 rebounds; KK Bransford 8.1 ppg; Kylee Watson 6.7 ppg.
  • NCAA Tourney history: 28th appearance (69-25; last appearance: 2022; best finishes: national champion in 2001 and 2018).

Selection Sunday:Notre Dame women snag No. 3 seed in Greenville Regional 1, will host No. 14 Southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

ACU's Bella Earle, left, tries to dislodge the ball away from Southern Utah's Cherita Daugherty in the second half on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, Acu Southern Utah Wbb 5
  • Home: Cedar City, Utah.
  • Seed: No. 14 in Greenville 1 Regional.
  • Record: 23-9 (16-2 Western Athletic Conference, regular-season and tournament champion).
  • Coach: Tracy Sanders (78-65 in fifth season).
  • Individual leaders: Cherita Daugherty 15.3 ppg, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals; Tomekia Whitman 12.0 ppg; Daylani Ballena 11.3 ppg, 3.9 assists, 46-of-117 on 3s; Megan Jensen 11.3 ppg; Lizzy Williamson 9.8 ppg, 10.1 rebounds, 2.4 blocks; Samantha Johnston 8.0 ppg, 65-of-192 on 3s.
  • NCAA Tourney history: First appearance.

Opponent preview:Some things to know about Notre Dame women's opening NCAA opponent — Southern Utah

CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS

Mar 5, 2023; Uncasville, CT, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Lauren Jensen (15) drives the ball against Villanova Wildcats forward Maddy Siegrist (20) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
  • Home: Omaha, Neb.
  • Seed: No. 6 in Greenville 1 Regional.
  • Record: 22-8 (15-5 Big East, third place).
  • Coach: Jim Flanery (401-260 in 21st season).
  • Individual leaders: Lauren Jensen 15.9 ppg, 3.4 assists, 64-of-185 on 3s; Morgan Maly 15.0 ppg, 6.2 rebounds, 69-of-190 on 3s; Emma Ronsiek 13.0 ppg, 45-of-119 on 3s; Rachael Saunders 7.1 ppg, 1.4 steals; Molly Mogensen 7.1 ppg, 3.5 assists; Carly Bachelor 5.8.
  • NCAA Tourney history: Ninth appearance (8-8; last appearance: 2022; best finish: Elite Eight in 2022).

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

Illinois guard Makira Cook (3) shoots past Maryland guard Brinae Alexander, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
  • Home: Champaign, Ill.
  • Seed: co-No. 11 in Greenville 1 Regional.
  • Record: 22-9 (11-7 Big Ten, tied for fifth).
  • Coach: Shauna Green (22-9 in first season at Illinois; 127-50 in six seasons at Dayton; 29-25 in two seasons at Loras).
  • Individual leaders: Makira Cook 18.2 ppg, 4.2 assists; Genesis Bryant 15.1 ppg, 3.7 assists, 71-of-169 on 3s; Adalia McKenzie 13.7 ppg, 6.1 rebounds; Kendall Bostic 10.5 ppg, 9.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks; Jada Peebles 6.5 ppg, 50-of-111 on 3s; Brynn Shoup-Hill 6.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg.
  • NCAA Tourney history: Ninth appearance (8-8; last appearance: 2003; best finishes: Sweet 16 in 1997 and 1998).

MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS

Mississippi State forward Jessika Carter (4) runs in the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
  • Home: Starkville, Miss.
  • Seed: Co-No. 11 in Greenville 1 Regional.
  • Record: 20-10 (9-7 Southeastern Conference, tied for fifth).
  • Coach: Sam Purcell (20-10 in first season).
  • Individual leaders: Jessika Carter 14.8 ppg, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 blocks; JerKaila Jordan 11.9 ppg, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 45-of-111 on 3s; Ahlana Smith 9.7 ppg; Debreasha Powell 8.5 ppg; Asianae Johnson 8.4 ppg, 1.4 steals; Anastasia Hayes 8.0 ppg, 4.6 assists.
  • NCAA Tourney history: 12th appearance (22-11; last appearance: 2019; best finishes: national runner-up in 2017 and 2018).

— By Anthony Anderson

NCAA Women's basketball Tournament Schedule

At Notre Dame's Joyce Center, South Bend, Ind.

WEDNESDAY

FIRST FOUR

7 p.m.: No. 11 Illinois (22-9) vs. No. 11 Mississippi State (20-10)

FRIDAY

FIRST ROUND

3:30 p.m.: No. 14 Southern Utah (23-9) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (25-5)

6 p.m.: No. 6 Crieghton (22-8) vs. Wednesday's winner

SUNDAY

SECOND ROUND

TBD: Friday winners (Second round game times will be announced after all first-round games conclude)