NCAA women's basketball tournament guide: A look at teams playing at Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Home : South Bend, Ind.

: Sonia Citron 14.7 ppg, 1.6 steals, 47-of-107 on 3s; Olivia Miles (injured, status unclear) 14.3 ppg, 6.9 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 2.1 steals; Maddy Westbeld 11.0 ppg, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks; Dara Mabrey (injured, will not play) 9.3 ppg; Lauren Ebo 8.9 ppg, 6.5 rebounds; KK Bransford 8.1 ppg; Kylee Watson 6.7 ppg. NCAA Tourney history: 28th appearance (69-25; last appearance: 2022; best finishes: national champion in 2001 and 2018).

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Home : Cedar City, Utah.

: Cherita Daugherty 15.3 ppg, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals; Tomekia Whitman 12.0 ppg; Daylani Ballena 11.3 ppg, 3.9 assists, 46-of-117 on 3s; Megan Jensen 11.3 ppg; Lizzy Williamson 9.8 ppg, 10.1 rebounds, 2.4 blocks; Samantha Johnston 8.0 ppg, 65-of-192 on 3s. NCAA Tourney history: First appearance.

CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS

Home : Omaha, Neb.

: Lauren Jensen 15.9 ppg, 3.4 assists, 64-of-185 on 3s; Morgan Maly 15.0 ppg, 6.2 rebounds, 69-of-190 on 3s; Emma Ronsiek 13.0 ppg, 45-of-119 on 3s; Rachael Saunders 7.1 ppg, 1.4 steals; Molly Mogensen 7.1 ppg, 3.5 assists; Carly Bachelor 5.8. NCAA Tourney history: Ninth appearance (8-8; last appearance: 2022; best finish: Elite Eight in 2022).

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

Home : Champaign, Ill.

: Makira Cook 18.2 ppg, 4.2 assists; Genesis Bryant 15.1 ppg, 3.7 assists, 71-of-169 on 3s; Adalia McKenzie 13.7 ppg, 6.1 rebounds; Kendall Bostic 10.5 ppg, 9.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks; Jada Peebles 6.5 ppg, 50-of-111 on 3s; Brynn Shoup-Hill 6.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg. NCAA Tourney history: Ninth appearance (8-8; last appearance: 2003; best finishes: Sweet 16 in 1997 and 1998).

MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS

Home : Starkville, Miss.

: Jessika Carter 14.8 ppg, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 blocks; JerKaila Jordan 11.9 ppg, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 45-of-111 on 3s; Ahlana Smith 9.7 ppg; Debreasha Powell 8.5 ppg; Asianae Johnson 8.4 ppg, 1.4 steals; Anastasia Hayes 8.0 ppg, 4.6 assists. NCAA Tourney history: 12th appearance (22-11; last appearance: 2019; best finishes: national runner-up in 2017 and 2018).

NCAA Women's basketball Tournament Schedule

At Notre Dame's Joyce Center, South Bend, Ind.

WEDNESDAY

FIRST FOUR

7 p.m.: No. 11 Illinois (22-9) vs. No. 11 Mississippi State (20-10)

FRIDAY

FIRST ROUND

3:30 p.m.: No. 14 Southern Utah (23-9) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (25-5)

6 p.m.: No. 6 Crieghton (22-8) vs. Wednesday's winner

SUNDAY

SECOND ROUND

TBD: Friday winners (Second round game times will be announced after all first-round games conclude)