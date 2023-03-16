Injured Notre Dame All-American guard Olivia Miles ruled out for NCAA Tournament

Anthony Anderson

Tribune Correspondent

SOUTH BEND — Injured Notre Dame All-American point guard Olivia Miles will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Thursday morning on Twitter.

The decision comes “after consulting with the medical staff and undergoing treatment and examinations by our physicians,” according to the tweet.

The third-seeded Irish (25-5) face 14th-seeded Southern Utah (23-9) in a first-round NCAA Tournament women’s basketball game Friday at Purcell Pavilion. Tip is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

NCAA women's basketball tourney guide:A look at teams playing at Notre Dame this weekend

ND coach Niele Ivey is expected to address Miles’ injury further during an 11:05 a.m. press availability Thursday.

Miles suffered a second-quarter right knee injury during Notre Dame’s 68-65 comeback win over Louisville on Feb. 26 and did not return to the game.

The sophomore did not play in ND’s 66-60 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinal win over North Carolina State on March 3, nor in the team’s 64-38 semifinal loss to Louisville the next day.

Miles was described as “day to day” by Ivey and the Irish on a handful of occasions after being injured.

Named an Associated Press All-America second-team selection on Wednesday, Miles was also the runner-up for ACC Player of the Year this season and is one of four finalists for the Dawn Staley Award that goes to the nation’s top guard.

She is ND’s second-leading scorer on the season at 14.3 points per game in addition to leading the team in rebounds (7.3), assists (6.9) and steals (2.1).