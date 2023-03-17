Update: That's a wrap as No. 3 Notre Dame eliminates No. 14 Southern Utah in NCAA opener

SOUTH BEND — It's St. Patrick's Day and what better place to than the home of the Irish. The third-seeded Notre Dame women's basketball team opened its NCAA Tournament run Friday by eliminating No. 14 seed Southern Utah, 82-56 at the Joyce Center.

Here's a recap of the game:

5:25 p.m. - FINAL: Notre Dame 82, Southern Utah 56

Notre Dame women win their 70th NCAA Tournament game in program history as four players score in double figures.

5:10 p.m. - Notre Dame 77, Southern Utah 49

4:23 left in the game. Not much more to report here other than the Notre Dame leprechaun won a dance off with the Southern Utah Thunderbird Mascot between quarters. Never bet against a leprechaun on St. Patrick's Day.

4:56 p.m. - END OF THIRD: Notre Dame 70, Southern Utah 42

4:45 p.m. - Notre Dame 63, Southern Utah 32

Maddie Westbeld up to 20 points. Citron, Watson and Ebo all in double figures for the Irish. 4:40 left in the third period.

4:22 p.m. - Halftime: Notre Dame 43, Southern Utah 24

Irish firing on on cylinders this St. Patrick's Day, but Southern Utah manages to cut deficit to 19 before half.

4:10 p.m. - Media timeout: Notre Dame 41, Southern Utah 15

4:31 left in the first half. Maddie Westbeld leads all scorers with 15 points

3:58 p.m. - End of 1st: Notre Dame 27, Southern Utah 10

All Irish so far in this one, but Thunderbirds first quarter strong.

3:54 p.m. Notre Dame 24, Southern Utah 6

3:48 p.m. - Notre Dame 18. Southern Utah 2

4:42 left in first quarter. Maddie Westbeld and Kylee Watson each with six points for the Irish.

3:42 pm. - Notre Dame races to a 12-0 lead

Timeout Southern Utah with 6:25 left in the first quarter

3:38 p.m. - And we're off ...

3:31 p.m. - The starting lineups

3:25 p.m. - Here come the Irish

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Greenville 1 Regional

WHO : No. 3 Notre Dame (25-5, 15-3 ACC) vs. No. 14 Southern Utah (23-9, 16-2 WAC).

: No. 3 Notre Dame (25-5, 15-3 ACC) vs. No. 14 Southern Utah (23-9, 16-2 WAC). WHEN : Friday, 3:30 p.m.

: Friday, 3:30 p.m. WHERE : Purcell Pavilion (9,149), South Bend, Ind.

: Purcell Pavilion (9,149), South Bend, Ind. WATCH : ESPN2.

: ESPN2. LISTEN: WQLQ (99.9 FM; link at UND.com).

Pregaming

Irish Items

☘ This is the first ever meeting between the Fighting Irish and Southern Utah. Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey is 59-24 in her third year and Southern Utah's Tracy Sanders is 78-66 in her fifth season with the Thunderbirds.

☘ This marks the first time since 2019 that Notre Dame has hosted first- and second-round games in the NCAA Tournament. The Irish were defending national champions that year and ended up as national runners-up after losing the final to Baylor.

☘ Notre Dame has a long history of NCAA Tournament success, qualifying 28 times, compiling a 69-25 all-time mark (fourth best among wins) and advancing to 18 Sweet 16s, 10 Elite Eights, nine Final Fours and seven national championship games. Notre Dame won titles in 2001 and 2018. Current Irish coach Niele Ivey was a player for 2001 champs and an assistant coach under Muffet McGraw in 2018.

☘ Southern Utah is appearing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history after winning the Western Athletic Conference Tournament title.

☘ Sanders, who was recently named WAC Coach of the year, does have history against the Irish in the NCAA Tournament when her Saint Mary's College (Moraga, Calif.) Gaels lost to Notre Dame in tourney.