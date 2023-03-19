WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Preview: All you need to know as Notre Dame plays Mississippi State for spot in Sweet 16

Michael Wanbaugh
South Bend Tribune
A basketball with a March Madness logo rests on a rack before a First Four game between Illinois and Mississippi State in the NCAA women's basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

SOUTH BEND — The only other time Notre Dame and Mississippi State met back 2018, an NCAA women's basketball title was on the line. It can be argued it was one of the greatest games in finals history as Arike Ogunbowale buried a 3-pointer with time running out to give the Irish a 61-58 win and second national championship.

On Sunday a trip to the Sweet 16 is the reward when third-seeded Notre Dame and the No. 11 Bulldogs battle at Purcell Pavilion in Sunday's second round. Tipoff is set 3:30 p.m.

Follow along with Tribune writers Tom Noie and Anthony Anderson on Twitter and/or find live in-game updates right here. Just hit REFRESH and scroll down.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Greenville 1 Regional Second round

  • WHO: No. 3 Notre Dame (26-5) vs. No. 11 Mississippi State (22-10)
  • WHEN: Sunday, 3:30 p.m.
  • WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149), South Bend, Ind.
  • WATCH: ESPN.
  • LISTEN: WQLQ (99.9 FM; link at UND.com).

The last meeting

2018 National Championship game in Columbus, Ohio.

Pregaming

Prosper parents juggling kids' NCAA basketball schedules

Notre Dame's Cassandre Prosper goes up for the shot as Southern Utah's Megan Jensen defends during the Southern Utah-Notre Dame NCAA Women’s Tournament First Round basketball game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana.

Four things to know about Notre Dame women's second-round NCAA opponent Mississippi State

Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) celebrates as she walks off the court after winning a first-round college basketball game against Creighton in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Noie: Wrong place, wrong time for Southern Utah as Notre Dame returns to its winning ways in NCAA

Notre Dame's Sonia Citron, left, celebrates with Maddy Westbeld (21) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Southern Utah in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Photo gallery:Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah in NCAA women's basketball tournament Friday

Results from South Bend

WEDNESDAY

FIRST FOUR

7 p.m.: No. 11 Mississippi State 70, No. 11 Illinois 56

FRIDAY

FIRST ROUND

No. 3 Notre Dame 82, No. 14 Southern Utah 56

No. 11 Mississippi 81, No. 6 Crieghton 66

SUNDAY

SECOND ROUND

3:30 p.m.: No. 3 Notre Dame (26-5) vs. No. 11 Mississippi State (22-10). Winner advances to the Greenville, S.C. Regional