Preview: All you need to know as Notre Dame plays Mississippi State for spot in Sweet 16

SOUTH BEND — The only other time Notre Dame and Mississippi State met back 2018, an NCAA women's basketball title was on the line. It can be argued it was one of the greatest games in finals history as Arike Ogunbowale buried a 3-pointer with time running out to give the Irish a 61-58 win and second national championship.

On Sunday a trip to the Sweet 16 is the reward when third-seeded Notre Dame and the No. 11 Bulldogs battle at Purcell Pavilion in Sunday's second round. Tipoff is set 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Greenville 1 Regional Second round

No. 3 Notre Dame (26-5) vs. No. 11 Mississippi State (22-10)

Sunday, 3:30 p.m.

Purcell Pavilion (9,149), South Bend, Ind.

ESPN.

WQLQ (99.9 FM; link at UND.com).

The last meeting

2018 National Championship game in Columbus, Ohio.

Pregaming

Results from South Bend

WEDNESDAY

FIRST FOUR

7 p.m.: No. 11 Mississippi State 70, No. 11 Illinois 56

FRIDAY

FIRST ROUND

No. 3 Notre Dame 82, No. 14 Southern Utah 56

No. 11 Mississippi 81, No. 6 Crieghton 66

SUNDAY

SECOND ROUND

3:30 p.m.: No. 3 Notre Dame (26-5) vs. No. 11 Mississippi State (22-10). Winner advances to the Greenville, S.C. Regional