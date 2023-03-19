Preview: All you need to know as Notre Dame plays Mississippi State for spot in Sweet 16
SOUTH BEND — The only other time Notre Dame and Mississippi State met back 2018, an NCAA women's basketball title was on the line. It can be argued it was one of the greatest games in finals history as Arike Ogunbowale buried a 3-pointer with time running out to give the Irish a 61-58 win and second national championship.
On Sunday a trip to the Sweet 16 is the reward when third-seeded Notre Dame and the No. 11 Bulldogs battle at Purcell Pavilion in Sunday's second round. Tipoff is set 3:30 p.m.
Follow along with Tribune writers Tom Noie and Anthony Anderson on Twitter and/or find live in-game updates right here. Just hit REFRESH and scroll down.
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Greenville 1 Regional Second round
- WHO: No. 3 Notre Dame (26-5) vs. No. 11 Mississippi State (22-10)
- WHEN: Sunday, 3:30 p.m.
- WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149), South Bend, Ind.
- WATCH: ESPN.
- LISTEN: WQLQ (99.9 FM; link at UND.com).
The last meeting
2018 National Championship game in Columbus, Ohio.
Pregaming
☘ Prosper parents juggling kids' NCAA basketball schedules
☘ Four things to know about Notre Dame women's second-round NCAA opponent Mississippi State
☘ Noie: Wrong place, wrong time for Southern Utah as Notre Dame returns to its winning ways in NCAA
Photo gallery:Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah in NCAA women's basketball tournament Friday
Results from South Bend
WEDNESDAY
FIRST FOUR
7 p.m.: No. 11 Mississippi State 70, No. 11 Illinois 56
FRIDAY
FIRST ROUND
No. 3 Notre Dame 82, No. 14 Southern Utah 56
No. 11 Mississippi 81, No. 6 Crieghton 66
SUNDAY
SECOND ROUND
3:30 p.m.: No. 3 Notre Dame (26-5) vs. No. 11 Mississippi State (22-10). Winner advances to the Greenville, S.C. Regional