Notre Dame women get early start in Sweet Sixteen

Tribune Staff report

Notre Dame gets the early start when it meets Maryland Saturday in the NCAA women's basketball Sweet Sixteen Greenville I, S.C, Regional at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The No. 3-seeded Irish (27-5) will meet No. 2 seed Maryland (27-6) at 11:30 a.m.

The game will be a rematch of a Dec. 1, 2022 meeting between tenth-ranked Notre Dame and the No. 7-ranked Terrapins at N.D.'s Purcell Pavilion. That game saw Maryland's Diamond Miller sink a buzzer-beating jumper to give the Terps a 74-72 victory and handing the Irish their first loss of the season.

Lauren Ebo sets NCAA tourney rebound mark as Notre Dame is headed to Sweet 16

The second game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena will feature overall No. 1 seed, unbeaten and defending national champion South Carolina (34-0) against No. 4 seed UCLA (27-9) at 2 p.m. Both games will be televised by ESPN. Saturday's winners will meet on Monday at a time to be determined.

South Carolina beat UCLA, 73-64, back on Nov. 29 in Columbia, S.C.