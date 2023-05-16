Notre Dame incoming freshman Hannah Hidalgo to compete in FIBA U19 Women's World Cup

Tribune Staff Report

Notre Dame women's basketball incoming freshman Hannah Hidalgo will compete in the 2023 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup.

This is the second time the 5-6 guard, Hidalgo, has represented the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). She also made the 2022 U17 World Cup team.

Notre Dame women's team to play South Carolina in first ever NCAA basketball game in Paris

Hidalgo is one of 12 athletes that will compete in the 2023 event, scheduled for July 15-23 in Madrid. It will include 16 teams and the United States will be a part of Group B with Chinese Taipei, Germany and Mali.

Hidalgo was recently a part of the inaugural USA women's team at the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit.

Hidalgo, who is from Haddonfield, N.J., outside of Philadelphia, is part of a dozen women who were chosen out of a pool of 24 that spent a weekend at the Women's U19 National Team Trials in Colorado Springs. There were different classes — eight who have completed their freshman year of college, 10 that are graduating high school in 2023 and six that are part of the 2024 class.

Hidalgo had a record-breaking 26 points at the McDonald's All-America Games in late March. She signed with the Irish in November and will be on campus when summer school begins in a few weeks.

Notre Dame finished the past season 27-6 overall and 15-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Irish lost Maryland, 76-59, in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Irish finished the season without star sophomore point guard Olivia Miles (14.3 ppg, 7.3 rbg, 6.8 apg) and senior guard Dara Mabrey (9.3 ppg), who were both lost to knee injuries.

The Irish are set to open the 2023-24 season in Paris on November 6 against women's basketball powerhouse South Carolina.