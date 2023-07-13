Arike Ogunbowale determined to keep All-Star caliber consistency

Anthony Anderson

Tribune Correspondent

SOUTH BEND — Arike Ogunbowale may forever remain best-known for possessing the so-called clutch gene — and that’s not a bad way to be known — but confident, consistent and commercial have proven nice-fitting genes as well for the former Notre Dame star.

All have been on display throughout her thriving Dallas Wings career that is now in its fifth season, a career in which the next major stop will be her third straight WNBA All-Star Game, Saturday night in Las Vegas (8:30 p.m., ABC).

Ogunbowale’s confidence level — similar to the one she displayed during her record-setting, national title-winning, All-American Irish days — doesn’t necessarily need the evidence of her own words, instead being belted out on a regular basis through her actions as she unflinchingly fires 3-pointers, drives to the hole like a bull spotting red or riddles opponents with an assortment of savvy and savage mid-range moves.

The consistency, though, with which she’s done those things has been just as compelling.

“I have drop-off games, that happens, but I don’t want to have drop-off seasons or even a bunch of drop-off games in a row,” Ogunbowale said by phone this week while discussing a variety of topics. “I’m pretty determined to have that not be the story.”

It won’t be this one. How could it be?

Ogunbowale — the all-time scoring leader in both Notre Dame and Dallas history to go with, of course, those magical, mystical, buzzer-beating game-winners she hit in both rounds of the 2018 Final Four — has averaged 19.1, 22.8, 18.7, 19.7 and so far this year 21.6 points in her five WNBA seasons.

“It’s a blessing,” Ogunbowale said of the consistency. “I give credit to God for giving me health, but it’s also a credit to our staff, and me trying to do the right things to stay healthy.”

A starter ever since being chosen fifth overall in the 2019 draft, Ogunbowale’s never finished lower than fifth in the league scoring race and was the WNBA scoring champ with that 22.8 in just her second season.

She was also rookie of the year runner-up in 2019, a WNBA first-team selection in 2020, a second-team all-league pick in 2021 and the All-Star MVP in 2021.

Like her scoring (20.1 points per game career-wise), her shooting percentages (42.6% on 2s, 34.5% on 3s, 83.9% at the line), and her assist (3.6) and steal (1.4) figures have not varied much year to year, although this season, she is on pace for career bests in assists (4.8), steals (1.8) and free throws (88.5%).

“I think I’ve been playing pretty well and taking what the defense is giving me,” Ogunbowale said. “I think our team as a whole is playing pretty well.”

On Wednesday, in their final outing ahead of the All-Star break, the visiting Wings (11-9) blistered Minnesota 107-67 for their largest margin of victory ever and fifth win in their last six games.

Ogunbowale dished a career-high 11 assists to go with 18 points as she continued to make the oblique injury she suffered last Aug. 6 seem ancient history.

“Thankfully, it wasn’t a horrible, horrible injury, but it was tough, especially missing the playoffs,” Ogunbowale reflected of sitting out over an extended period for the first time in her life. “But everything’s a growing experience. I got a chance to watch and learn from the bench.”

Ogunbowale missed the final four games of the regular season and first two of the playoffs before giving it a long-shot go and playing six scoreless minutes in her team’s decisive Game 3 loss to Connecticut just 15 days after undergoing core muscle avulsion repair.

Then for the first time in her pro career, Ogunbowale passed on playing overseas during the WNBA offseason, though she says it was a decision she’d already made before being injured.

“I needed a break,” Ogunbowale said. “I’d been going non-stop since college, so I just needed a break to take care of things and work on my game.”

A break of sorts may be afforded again this winter as the women’s game tries to further capitalize domestically on its soaring popularity.

According to ESPN, New York star Breanna Stewart and Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier are organizing a new league called Unrivaled that could start as soon as this winter, lasting from January into March. It would be based in Miami, feature 3-on-3 and 1-on-1 games, and include 30 top players.

The possibility is being widely welcomed.

“I think it’s a dope idea,” Ogunbowale concurred. “If they can get everything ready for it, I’m definitely willing to do it. The more you can get players to not go overseas, the better. Nobody wants to do that.”

Besides the travel issues and time away from home, players who compete overseas to supplement their income are now required to be back by certain dates under the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement, dates that could conflict with some of the later-running foreign leagues.

Ogunbowale, whose State Farm TV ads with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban are among her commercial endeavors, says being able to stay home would further help players land those kinds of opportunities.

“There’s more of a chance to do something like that if you’re available,” Ogunbowale said. “You won’t have to fly from Russia or wherever to do a commercial.”

Ogunbowale’s own celebrity skyrocketed after the 2018 Final Four, including her spin as a contestant on TV’s “Dancing With the Stars,” and making appearances on shows such as “Ellen.”

Just this month, Nike debuted a shoe with her name attached, featuring her favorite shade of orange and depicting the skyline of her hometown Milwaukee.

“I’ve been blessed,” Ogunbowale said, “and I’m having fun with it.”

As for on the court, her goals remain plenty.

Ogunbowale says she’d love to win a WNBA title. As a team, Dallas struggled in each of her first three seasons, its best record in that span coming in 2021 at 14-18, followed by a first-round playoff exit.

The Wings then landed at 18-18 last year before again falling in the first round.

Individually, Ogunbowale’s eye remains on someday making the Olympics, which would allow her to join Ruth Riley, Natalie Achonwa (with Canada), Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young (3-on-3) as ex-ND players getting that call.

“That’s definitely a goal of mine,” Ogunbowale said. “If I get that, that’s out of reach of everything else I could imagine.”

Joined by Jackie & Jewell

Ogunbowale, Young and Loyd give Notre Dame three of the four guards chosen to start Saturday’s All-Star Game.

Young, representing the host Aces, and Ogunbowale will be teammates — just like they were on ND’s 2018 title team and 2019 runner-up club — this time on Team A’ja Wilson.

Loyd is on Team Breanna Stewart. Loyd, however, did not play in Seattle’s loss Wednesday at Atlanta due to a “lingering foot concern,” according to The Seattle Times.

Starters were chosen based on a formula that included 50% fan vote, 25% player vote and 25% media vote. Young, Loyd and Ogunbowale placed 1-2-3 among all guards.

Loyd, the WNBA’s top scorer at 25.7 points per game and in her ninth season in the league, is an All-Star for the fifth time in the last six years.

Young, the top overall pick in the 2019 draft, notched her first All-Star nod last year.

That’s when the Irish had a whopping four guards chosen in Young, Ogunbowale, Loyd and Diggins-Smith, with Young as a starter and the others as reserves. Diggins-Smith, on maternity leave, has not played this season.

Overall, Notre Dame had 10 players listed on WNBA rosters this week, second among all schools to Connecticut’s 13 and just ahead of South Carolina’s nine.

Three of the Irish 10 are forwards in Achonwa, also on maternity leave, Brianna Turner and Jessica Shepard.

The other seven are all guards, including Kayla McBride, Lindsay Allen and Marina Mabrey.

“I feel like it’s how the coaches developed us,” Ogunbowale said of the reason for ND’s hearty guard pipeline into the WNBA. “Niele (Ivey, the team’s fourth-year head coach and previously a longtime assistant) and Coach (Muffet) McGraw, and all the other coaches, they just really helped develop us, plus I think they’ve always been able to (identify recruits) who were going to be good, and then we’ve worked hard and it’s carried over.”