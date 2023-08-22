Notre Dame women's basketball announces December game against Purdue

Anthony Anderson

Tribune Correspondent

SOUTH BEND — Fans of the storied Notre Dame-Purdue women’s basketball rivalry are in for an early Christmas present come December. The programs announced Tuesday that they are renewing their series after an extended hiatus.

The Irish will host the Boilermakers on Sunday, Dec. 17, at Purcell Pavilion.

The sides will also meet in 2024-25 at West Lafayette as part of their home-and-home agreement.

ND and Purdue, both national championship programs, have not faced off since an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup in 2017 that the host Irish won 88-82 in overtime.

They’ve not met in the regular season since December 2012, when Notre Dame posted a 74-47 win.

The Boilers feature three South Bend Washington products on their roster in sophomore Mila Reynolds, a transfer from Maryland, along with freshmen Amiyah Reynolds and Rashunda Jones.

Related:South Bend Washington's Mila and Amiyah Reynolds to join Rashunda Jones on Purdue team

Purdue went 19-11 (9-8 Big Ten) last winter under second-year coach Katie Gearlds, made its first NCAA Tourney since that 2017 loss to ND and returns five of its top seven scorers this season in Abbey Ellis (11.2 points per game), Caitlyn Harper (10.4), Jayla Smith (7.8), Jeanae Terry (6.5) and Madison Layden (6.4).

Gearlds, a former Boiler star, took over the program seven weeks before the start of the 2021-22 season, succeeding longtime coach Sharon Versyp from Mishawaka, and guided Purdue to a 17-15 mark after the team went 7-16 the year before.

Most notable among Irish-Boiler matchups over the years is the 2001 national title game that ND won 68-66 in St. Louis for its first championship.

Noie column:Notre Dame women of 2001 finally have national championship company

The Irish have since added the 2018 national title, while Purdue won the crown in 1999.

Niele Ivey was a star on that 2001 ND club and is entering her fourth season as head coach now. The Irish are 61-25 under Ivey, the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year, including 51-15 with a pair of Sweet 16 appearances over the last two seasons.

Notre Dame, ranked No. 10 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, has now confirmed three of this coming season’s scheduled games, including facing No. 8 South Carolina on Nov. 6 in Paris and visiting No. 12 Tennessee on Nov. 29. The Boilers are not ranked by ESPN.

The Irish return their top three scorers from last winter’s ACC regular-season title team in Sonia Citron, All-American Olivia Miles and Maddy Westbeld — though Miles’ status remains unconfirmed following a late-season knee injury last February.

Five other veterans return as well in KK Bransford, Kylee Watson, Cass Prosper, Nat Marshall and Jenna Brown, plus ND’s added a pair of high school All-American recruits in Hannah Hidalgo and Emma Risch, along with a pair of grad transfers in Anna DeWolfe (Fordham) and Becky Obinma (Pepperdine).

Purdue leads the all-time series over the Irish 14-13, though Notre Dame’s won the last eight matchups since the Boilers’ 65-54 home victory in December 2005.