Notre Dame women's basketball announce non-conference schedule; UConn moves to January

Anthony Anderson

Tribune Correspondent

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame’s annual women’s basketball showdown with Connecticut will take place almost two months later than usual — smack in the middle of the Atlantic Coast Conference season — while in-state rival Purdue is back on the Irish regular-season schedule for the first time in 11 years.

ND announced virtually the entirety of its 2023-24 non-conference slate Wednesday morning, one day after also revealing that the Boilermakers will be coming to Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The road matchup with the No. 2-ranked Huskies is slotted for Saturday, Jan. 27, presumably a national TV game once those announcements are made.

Ever since the Irish left the Big East to enter the ACC in 2013, all their regular-season meetings against UConn have occurred within the first eight days of December. The clubs did not meet in the regular season of that 2013-14 transition year, nor in 2020-21, when each team’s schedule was shrunk in connection with COVID.

Another tweak this season for ND from its recent past is no Thanksgiving weekend journey to a far-away destination for a multi-game invitational, the first time that’s happened, other than that COVID season, since 2016.

The Irish, though, have been and will be doing plenty of major traveling even without that trip.

They recently completed an 11-day summer tour of Greece and Croatia that included exhibition games, and they’ll be heading to Paris, France, for their previously announced regular-season opener against South Carolina on Nov. 6.

ND’s Thanksgiving weekend assignment this season will be a quick one-game trip as they play in-state opponent Ball State in Muncie for the first time since their only other visit there — in February 1981. The game is set for Saturday, Nov. 25.

The Purdue contest, meanwhile, will be a chance for three South Bend Washington products to come back home. Sophomore Mila Reynolds, a transfer from Maryland, and freshmen Amiyah Reynolds and Rashunda Jones are each members of the Boilermakers.

Purdue will host the Irish in 2024-25 at Mackey Arena as part of the home-and-home agreement.

Notre Dame hasn’t faced the Boilers since beating them 88-82 in overtime in a 2017 NCAA Tournament second-round game, nor in the regular season since December 2012.

The teams’ most legendary matchup is the 2001 national championship that ND won 68-66 in St. Louis for its first NCAA title. The Irish have since added a crown in 2018. Purdue won one in 1999.

Notre Dame’s taken eight straight meetings since December 2006, though the Boilers still lead the overall series 14-13.

Other non-conference home games for ND this season are Nov. 15 against Northwestern, Nov. 21 against Chicago State, Dec. 6 against Lafayette College of Pennsylvania, marking a first-time opponent, and Dec. 21 against Western Michigan.

Other road contests include a first-ever meeting against New Jersey Institute of Technology on Nov. 12 in Newark, and the previously announced visit to Tennessee on Nov. 29 as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Notre Dame’s also expected to play in another neutral-site Shamrock Classic in November after staging the inaugural one in St. Louis last season against California. The opponent and destination for this one remain to be announced.

Coming off a 27-6 record and second straight Sweet 16 appearance, fourth-year coach Niele Ivey’s Irish are ranked No. 10 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25.

ND returns its top three scorers from last winter’s ACC regular-season title team in Sonia Citron, All-American Olivia Miles and Maddy Westbeld — though Miles’ status remains unconfirmed following a late-season knee injury last February.

Five other scholarship veterans are back as well in KK Bransford, Kylee Watson, Cass Prosper, Nat Marshall and Jenna Brown, plus the team’s added a pair of high school All-American recruits in Hannah Hidalgo and Emma Risch, along with a pair of grad transfers in Anna DeWolfe (Fordham) and Becky Obinma (Pepperdine).

Starters Dara Mabrey and Lauren Ebo are the lone departures among scholarship players from last season’s club.

Besides Connecticut at No. 2, other Irish opponents in ESPN’s early rankings include South Carolina at No. 8 and Tennessee at No. 12.

Several ACC clubs are also listed, with Virginia Tech ninth, Louisville 14th, Florida State 15th and North Carolina 19th. The ACC in-conference schedule is expected to be released in September.

While Purdue’s not ranked, the Boilers did go 19-11 (9-8 Big Ten) last winter under second-year coach Katie Gearlds, made their first NCAA Tourney appearance since 2017 and return five of their top seven scorers in Abbey Ellis (11.2 points per game), Caitlyn Harper (10.4), Jayla Smith (7.8), Jeanae Terry (6.5) and Madison Layden (6.4).

NOTRE DAME NON-LEAGUE SCHEDULE

(Time TBA unless indicated; ET)

Oct. 30 — Purdue Northwest (exhibition)

Nov. 6 — South Carolina in Paris, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 — at NJIT

Nov. 15 — Northwestern

Nov. 21 — Chicago State

Nov. 25 — at Ball State

Nov. 29 — at Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Dec. 6 — Lafayette (Pa.)

Dec. 17 — Purdue

Dec. 21 — Western Michigan

Jan. 27 — at Connecticut

Note: One neutral-site game to be added.